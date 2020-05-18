Mumbai returnee tests positive

PALAKKAD

18 May 2020 21:07 IST

Ten new containment zones in Palakkad

A 35-year-old man who returned from Mumbai tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

The man from Koppam, near Pattambi, was shifted to the District Hospital here. He was working at a travel agency in Mumbai owned by a man from Kannur. He entered Kerala at Thalapadi border on May 10 along with four persons from Kannur, two from Wayanad and one from Perinthalmanna in a Tempo Traveller.

From Thalapadi, he reached here in a car and went into quarantine. His test was done on May 17 and found positive on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 13 COVID-19 patients currently in the district, including one person each from Malappuram and Thrissur.

Ten civic wards in the district were declared containment zones on Monday. They were in Kadambazhipuram, Muthuthala, Karakurissi, Kottayi, and Muthalamada panchayats.