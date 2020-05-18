Mumbai returnee tests positive

A 35-year-old man who returned from Mumbai tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.
The man from Koppam, near Pattambi, was shifted to the District Hospital here. He was working at a travel agency in Mumbai owned by a man from Kannur. He entered Kerala at Thalapadi border on May 10 along with four persons from Kannur, two from Wayanad and one from Perinthalmanna in a Tempo Traveller.
From Thalapadi, he reached here in a car and went into quarantine. His test was done on May 17 and found positive on Monday.
There are 13 COVID-19 patients currently in the district, including one person each from Malappuram and Thrissur.
Ten civic wards in the district were declared containment zones on Monday. They were in Kadambazhipuram, Muthuthala, Karakurissi, Kottayi, and Muthalamada panchayats.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.