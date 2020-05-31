Mumbai returnee tests positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

31 May 2020 23:31 IST

One person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Sunday. The patient, a 46-year-old from Kothamangalam, arrived from Mumbai on May 27 in an AirAsia flight.

He was in home quarantine and was moved to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on May 29. A 44-year-old patient, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 24, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the district at present is 29. Twenty-five of them are at the Government Medical College Hospital, while four are at INHS Sanjivani.

Advertising

Advertising