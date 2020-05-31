Kochi

Mumbai returnee tests positive in Ernakulam

One person tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Sunday. The patient, a 46-year-old from Kothamangalam, arrived from Mumbai on May 27 in an AirAsia flight.

He was in home quarantine and was moved to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on May 29. A 44-year-old patient, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 24, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the district at present is 29. Twenty-five of them are at the Government Medical College Hospital, while four are at INHS Sanjivani.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 11:34:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/mumbai-returnee-tests-positive-in-ernakulam/article31718100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY