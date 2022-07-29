Multiplex at Centre Square mall to be reopened

July 29, 2022 00:34 IST

Movie screening from July 30

The Cinepolis multiplex at the Centre Square mall on M.G. Road in Kochi will resume operations from July 30.

The 11-screen multiplex has seating capacity for 1,500. The multiplex, which was opened in 2015, was shut down in 2017 after the Department of Fire and Rescue Services refused to issue no-objection certificate for the sixth, seventh and eighth floors of the mall for assembly purposes considering fire risk.

The mall management said on Thursday that the amendments to the Kerala Municipal and Building Rules by the government had helped it resume multiplex operations. The fire NOC was received in March, 2022, it said.

The multiplex has state-of-the-art screening facilities, food counters, and lobby. The screening of movies will start from 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to a release issued here.