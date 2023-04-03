Multiple incidents of fire outbreaks on piled up waste in Kochi

April 03, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Multiple incidents of fire outbreaks were reported in the city on Monday, including a suspected incident of waste dumped near the metro station along MG Road being set ablaze by an unidentified person.

During the peak evening hours in the evening, thick plumes of black smoke were noticed on an open space along MG Road where non-degradable waste was dumped. While the metro services weren’t affected, the smoke and the pungent smell of burnt plastic caused some discomfort to the motorists and pedestrians alike. The fire was doused by a unit from the Gandhi Nagar fire station.

However, as the fire occurred just below the metro track, a fire alarm at the metro station was sounded. Since there was no CCTV cameras in the area, the identity of the suspect remains anonymous.

The Central police rushed to the spot following the incident. Fire force officials said that people may be resorting to burning plastic since the collection of non-biodegradable waste was yet to be in order following the Brahmapuram fire last month.

Fire in Thevara

In another incident, waste dumped on a plot belonging to the Cochin Port Authority along the Alexander Parambithara Bridge in Thevara caught fire. Subsequently, the fire spread to dry grass adjoining the area following which around 10 units from multiple fire force stations rushed to the spot. According to fire force officials, it was a major fire and was yet to be fully doused late into the night.

Firefighters were finding it a challenging task owing to the difficulty in drawing water. Floating pumps were required to draw water from the nearby waterbody. Shortage of staff owing to rising incidents of fire didn’t help either.