Multiple causes could have led to bus accident at Madavana Junction in Kochi, say MVD officials

The air-brake system of the ill-fated bus of Kallada Travels that skidded off the NH bypass at Madavana Junction and overturned on Sunday, crushing a young motorbike rider to death, was in working condition, while the tyres on the rear left side lacked adequate tread, sources in the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, the glass-like slippery surface of the junction (where the driver is said to have slammed the brakes on seeing the signal turn red), and possible driver fatigue owing to long hours behind the wheel are presumed to have contributed to the accident. The bus was reportedly operating three hours behind schedule owing to all-India permit buses from Kerala avoiding Tamil Nadu, for fear of being detained due to the ongoing tax payment-related issues. The probe into the accident that left one dead and 13 injured could have been hampered since the inter-State bus did not have CCTV/dashcam nor a vehicle location tracking system that would have helped assess its speed at the time of accident, on board. It also did not have a functional emergency exit door either, which would have helped evacuate passengers faster. The CCTV at the junction was not functioning, they added.

In all probability, the driver would have slammed the brakes on seeing the signal turn red, which led to the rear of the bus drifting to one side and the front ramming the signal post and uprooting it, before falling on the bike rider. Eyewitnesses said the bus was not at very high speed as it neared the junction. It is also possible that inadequate tyre tread and hydroplaning (a situation in which a fast-going vehicle’s tyres have limited contact with the road when riding over a thin surface of water, resulting in sudden loss of control) could have triggered the accident, the sources said.

They added that the 2016 model bus was registered in Nagaland, where CCTV and vehicle tracking system are not mandatory. There have been instances of many buses registered in other States lacking fitness certificate as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.