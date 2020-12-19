Multilingual call centre launched for aquafarmers

Kochi

19 December 2020 02:39 IST

Experts to provide information about efficient farming methods

In a first of its kind initiative, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has launched a multilingual call centre for aquafarmers. Besides addressing technical issues, it will serve as a platform where domain experts will provide information on efficient farming methods.

Launching the call centre at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh through videoconferencing on Tuesday, MPEDA Chairman K.S. Srinivas said it would help aquafarmers in Andhra Pradesh seek advice from experts following the best management practices to boost production and ensure quality of products.

“I request aquafarmers to make use of the toll-free number 1800-425-4648 using IVRS [interactive voice response system] to clear their technical doubts in consultation with experts. It will also help them in seeking information about the various support schemes extended by the field offices of MPEDA,” he said.

The call centre will primarily cater for aquafarmers in Andhra Pradesh, which contributes more than 60% of the marine product export basket. It can also handle calls in English and Hindi.

India produced 7,47,111 tonnes of shrimp last year, of which more than 68% had come from Andhra Pradesh alone from its over 52,000 shrimp farms covering a water spread area of 75,000 hectares.

“Viewed in this context, it demonstrates the enormous importance of the call centre in the State,” the MPEDA chairman said. “It also underlines the fact that MPEDA has remained at the forefront in taking up initiatives to augment seafood exports from the country by extending all possible help to farmers,” he added.

MPEDA Director Karthikeyan said small-scale aquaculture farmers were not getting proper guidance and technical support, especially during the culture period. “It forces them to seek advice from inexperienced consultants and feed / input suppliers who hold sway over a majority of small aquaculture farms. This often leads to crop failures and quality issues,” he pointed out.