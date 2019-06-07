Multilingual books to redefine learning for migrants’ children

An attempt to evolve multilingual textbooks in the respective mother tongues of students of lower primary classes will be made on research mode this academic year under Roshni, a project for the educational development of migrant workers’ children in the district.

The project is being implemented by the district administration in association with Samagra Shiksha Kerala and the General Education Department.

This will be one of the significant features of Roshni, the third phase of which was rolled out here on Thursday. The project will cover migrant students up to upper primary classes in 40 government and aided schools this academic year.

“While they will follow the curriculum, the proposed textbooks will neither be a mere translation of conventional textbooks nor printed in advance but will be evolved with students’ participation based on their experience and understanding of lessons. Once evolved, they will be distributed either as printed content or reading cards,” Jayasree Kulakkunnath, academic coordinator of Roshni, told The Hindu.

In another new, lessons for upper primary students will be thematically adopted with vocational orientation to suit their individual talents considering the significance of employment for those hailing from migrant families in the future.

Thus subjects, including maths and science, will be adopted in a manner to make them equipped for vocations matching their talents, Ms. Jayasree said.

If the thrust was on language alone during the last academic year owing to disruptions caused by the floods, theme-based multi-graded materials focusing on developing basic skills in all subjects will be the order this time.

Volunteers with Plus Two qualification and proficiency in any of the dominant migrants’ languages, in addition to Malayalam and English, have been appointed at all the targeted 40 schools. For now, as many as 191 students have been enrolled in schools where the project is already under way, while the enrolment campaign being undertaken by volunteers in their respective regions have identified another 40 beneficiaries.

Once the campaign is over, volunteers will be asked to conduct a detailed door-to-door survey to assess various parameters, including the livelihood means of parents and family support mechanisms, based on which they will prepare individual profiles of students.

“A weekly online experience sharing session will also be held for volunteers based on which the academic coordinator will visit schools for targeted intervention,” said Ms. Jayasree.

In addition to the one-hour session prior to school hours, volunteers will also hold extra sessions for students in need of additional attention.