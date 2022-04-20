Multi-organ transplant done on 12-year-old

Liver, kidney transplanted in 20-hour-long surgery

KOCHI

A 12-year-old girl from Malappuram suffering from a rare genetic condition underwent a multi-organ transplant at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital here.

The child was suffering from primary hyperoxaluria type-II, where the liver cannot regulate the excessive build up of oxalate in kidneys and other vital organs of the body.

The child’s condition had worsened in July after she was diagnosed with renal failure. A team of doctors decided to conduct a combined liver and kidney transplantation to save the child, said a release issued here.

The multi-organ transplant turned more challenging as she had undergone a cardiac surgery for a congenital heart condition. The team undertook a 20-hour-long surgery on March 9, in which parts of a liver and a kidney were harvested from two adult donors and transplanted into the child.

Both the organs are working well and the child was discharged after three weeks of the surgery in good health, according to the release.