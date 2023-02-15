Multi-level car parking facility with robotic units on High Court premises awaiting clearance

February 15, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Traffic congestion on circular roads near the Kerala High Court and scarcity of parking space on the court premises will become a thing of the past if a proposal of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) materialises.

CSML has come up with two designs for setting up a multi-level car parking facility with robotic units on the High Court premises. The site can be accessed from the road that connects High Court Junction and Goshree bridges, according to the proposal.

The facility will have space for parking around 250 cars. The proposal, which was made on a request from the High Court authorities, has been sent for approval. Once cleared, CSML will float bids inviting agencies for setting up the facility. The project will cost around ₹30 crore and will be run in operation and maintenance mode, according to officials.

CSML has also submitted a detailed location plan and a demolition plan for the old building to the court authorities for approval.

Parking of vehicles has been a cause of perpetual worry for lawyers, court staff, and the public who reach the High Court in large numbers. The limited parking space available near the chamber of lawyers will be filled with vehicles in the morning hours, forcing lawyers and the public to park vehicles on the circular roads. The carriageway of all the circular roads near the High Court, including the one that leads to the Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary, is always occupied by vehicles, leading to traffic snarls.

The Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association had earlier taken up the issue with the authorities and demanded the installation of a robotic car parking facility. At present, less than 200 cars can be parked in the space available on the court premises, which is grossly inadequate, said Rajesh Vijayan, former president of the Association.

Incidentally, an earlier proposal for making the public space near the bird sanctuary available for parking was shelved. The earlier efforts by CSML to set up such a facility near Kacheripady junction too failed to materialise. The project may require one month for completion.