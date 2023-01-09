Multi-crore investment scam accused gives police the slip

January 09, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

A police squad from the Thrissur East police agonisingly missed out on an absconding accused in a multi-crore investment scam from an apartment at Kadavanthra last Friday, it has emerged.

Praveen Rana, who ran an investment scheme, was wanted in 12 cases registered at the Thrissur East police alone in a little over a week following petitions that he had cheated many people who had invested lakhs of rupees in what allegedly turned out to be a Ponzi scheme. More cases are being registered at various stations in Thrissur city as complaints continue to be filed.

Rana had gone missing on January 5 and duly switched off his mobile phone. A day after, a two-member squad from the Thrissur East police reached Kochi based on his last tower location.

The police covered nearly 70 apartments within a 5-km radius based on the tower location that day. Rana happened to be in one of those apartments but was fortunate to give them a slip, albeit unknowingly, since neither he nor the cops realised each other’s presence till it was too late, sources in the Thrissur police said.

“In fact, just minutes after Rana had come down from his apartment in a lift, the cops went up by the same lift. He could have been still at the parking lot when police personnel were asking around about his presence. They came to know about their misfortune only on checking the CCTV image, which showed how close they had come to grab him,” said sources.

The police shared the number of the vehicle, which they came to know with the help of the CCTV image, with the authorities, and it was indeed intercepted. But he was not to be found as he probably came to know about the police on his heels by that time and gave them the slip.

Rana had allegedly lured investments running into crores by promising, initially a return of 32% of the investments before raising it to about 48%, sources said. Reportedly, he dabbled in many businesses, including liquor, real estate, and films, besides even having contested the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully. He allegedly used his photos with celebrities, businesspersons, and politicians and used them to create the impression that they all had stake in his business. He even produced and acted in two films, one of which was ironically named Choran (thief).

The police said the cheating by way of the Ponzi scheme dated back to 2019 though complaints started getting lodged only recently.