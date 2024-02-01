Mullassery canal restoration work should be completed before May 31, orders High Court

February 01, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the pace of restoration work of the Mullassery canal should not be slowed down and it should be completed before May 31, otherwise various parts of the city would face inundation during the monsoon.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while dealing with cases seeking to prevent flooding of the city, observed that the Mullassery canal restoration was a major component of flood mitigation measures for the city.

A report filed by the Superintending Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Central Circle, Ernakulam, sought to extend the time granted for completion of renovation work till May 31. The report said though there was laxity on the part of the contractor in carrying out the work as per schedule, the department was not in a position to take legal action against the contractor as works of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) for shifting its pipeline were not completed even now. The rate of revision had not yet been sanctioned. Considering the progress of work, it had become inevitable to revise the programme and extend the time limit for completion of the work. The contractor was supposed to mobilise a second set of resources and start from M.G. Road to T.D. Road. Another set of works had to start from Chittoor Road from the first week of March after finishing the KWA works. In fact, strict direction had been given to the contractor to commence work as per the revised schedule.

Besides, the revised schedule would depend on completion of works by the KWA in one week, inking of new agreement for additional mobilisation of resources, and rebuilding of the collapsed compound walls of houses on Mullassery Canal Road. The restoration works had to be undertaken carefully lest it would lead to bursting of the main KWA pipelines or snapping of KSEB cables.

The court directed the Corporation and other stakeholders to commence cleaning of drains and canals and complete it before the onset of the monsoon. It also directed the high level committee to oversee cleaning works.

The court directed the amicus curiae to examine the restoration of Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road and file a report.