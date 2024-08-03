Mullassery canal restoration work resumes

The Mullassery Canal restoration work, which was put on hold following the onset of the monsoon, has been resumed, according to officials of the Minor Irrigation department.

They informed a meeting convened by the District Collector to review the progress of Operation Breakthrough, the flood management project in the city, that the construction of a bund at Kammattipadam to prevent flooding would begin when rain receded.

Bids for the project to avert flooding at High Court Junction have been floated. The proposal is to channelise water through the Mangalavanam Bird Sanctuary, the officials said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar highlighted the issue of urban flooding at the meeting. The Irrigation department and other government agencies shall initiate steps to avert flooding, he suggested.

Mr. Anilkumar also flagged the issue of cleaning railway culverts at the meeting. The 34 culverts on the holding of the Railways are clogged with refuse, and the Railways cannot shy away from the responsibility of cleaning them. No one can own up responsibility for any possible accidents or technical issues that may crop up during the cleaning of the culverts, he said.

Railway officials, who were present at the meeting, said they were awaiting a reply from the Divisional Manager on cleaning of the culverts.

It was decided to appoint a sub-committee to look into the reported complaints raised by residents of P&T Colony apartments at Mundamveli that the roof of the complex was leaking and septic tanks were overflowing. The Kochi Corporation would release funds for the repair of the apartment complex on approval of the estimate prepared by the committee, it was decided.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, informed the meeting that ₹58 lakh would be released from the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Fund for raising the floor of the KSRTC bus stand premises to prevent flooding. Chelsa Sini, Secretary, Kochi Corporation; V.K. Minimol, chairperson, Public Works Standing Committee; and officials attended the meeting.