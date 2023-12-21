Mullassery canal restoration work moving at snail’s pace

December 21, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Mullassery canal restoration work is moving at a snail’s pace, forcing the authorities to further extend the deadline for completing the urban flood mitigation programme.

Currently, around one metre of construction and restoration of the canal could be achieved in a day. The delay in getting the drains and canals that run through the heavily populated areas cleared and opened has affected the project. Though the district administration had earlier fixed February 15 as the deadline for completing the project, the work would certainly miss it, said sources.

The Irrigation department resumed the work from near the KSRTC bus stand area a few months ago. The work till Chittoor Road area needs to be implemented for putting in place a system for taking away floodwater that will be accumulated in the area. The areas near the KSRTC bus stand, which is a low-lying area, get quickly waterlogged in rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contractor, who has undertaken the work, is understood to have demanded 150 days more for completing the project, citing the delay in getting the work done through the busy city areas. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh will shortly visit the site to take stock of the work, according to officials involved in the project.

The flood mitigation project is being implemented in the city as part of Operation Breakthrough, which is directly monitored by the Kerala High Court. The State government had also extended budgetary support for the project.

Of the total 829-metre project, the reconstruction of the canal along a distance of 200 metre was completed earlier. Work on nearly 60% of the remaining stretch was lagging behind schedule, officials said.

It was in October that work was resumed after clearing technical and logistic glitches. However, the work could not be taken forward at the desired pace, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.