Mullassery canal restoration work comes to a grinding halt

Delay in removing pipelines laid along waterbody, rain hit project

The work at the Fashion Street part of the Mullassery canal had to be stopped during rain as the bunds created for preventing the flow of water had to be removed to avert flooding. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Intermittent monsoon showers and the delay in removing the pipelines laid along the Mullassery canal have brought the canal restoration work to a grinding halt.

Restoration works have been completed at a length of around 20 metres of the canal. Since May last week, the work has not moved an inch. The work at the Fashion Street part of the canal had to be stopped during rain as the temporary bunds created for preventing the flow of water had to be removed to avert flooding in the nearby areas, said officials associated with the project.

There has also been delay in removing the water supply and sewage pipelines drawn along the canal. The removal of the pipelines is necessary for restoring the original width of the canal. Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had asked the agencies concerned to ensure that the pipes are removed, officials said.

The work was carried out at around 60 metres near the bus stand of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, one of the areas vulnerable to flooding in the city. Flooding and waterlogging in these areas can be fully averted only by restoring the width and correcting the bed level of the canal. The depth of the canal was brought back to 1.2 metres in the areas where the work was completed, an official said.

During the break in the work, the authorities focused on clearing the open portions of the canal from the T.D. Road to the Children’s Park area. Machines were placed inside the park and operated from there to remove the silt on the canal stretch, which were inaccessible. The silt was found deposited at an average thickness of 3 ft in these areas. The desliting work would only ensure temporary relief. Restoring the canal to its width and correcting the floor level can only ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters. However, one can hope to revive the work only after the monsoon period, the official said.