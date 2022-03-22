Mullassery Canal restoration may not be over before monsoon onset

Only six per cent of work could be completed so far

The restoration of Mullassery Canal, which carries floodwater from the city streets, is unlikely to be completed before the onset of monsoon.

With a month left for the completion of the work, only six per cent of it could be finished. The issue has been attributed to the delay in making the various reaches of the canal available for restoration. The time overrun of the project may also lead to cost overrun, its feared.

The original schedule of the project was to complete the restoration work by April 20. However, it may take at least one more month for the completion of the work. The revised schedule is to complete the work by May 31. It is also feared that the onset of the monsoon may begin before the month-end, which may further delay the work, said those associated with the project.

The Irrigation Department had undertaken the ₹10-crore project for alleviating the flood situation in the city by restoring the canal, removing encroachments and ensuring the uninterpreted flow of floodwaters through the canal.

There has been a significant delay in removing the shops from Fashion Street set up on the canal. The site is yet to be handed over to the department to begin the restoration work though traders were shifted from there to Ambedkar Stadium. It may take 10 more days for the site to be available for the work, said a senior official of the department who is overseeing the work.

Clearing of pipelines

The clearing of the water supply pipelines laid by the Kerala Water Authority along the canal has also been delayed. The Kochi Corporation has offered to fund the work of removing and relocating the pipelines. The work may take one month to complete. The restoration work is being carried out at available locations for the early completion of the project, the official said.

It has been decided to clear the open stretch of the canal from T.D. Road to Kochi backwaters of impediments and to deepen the bar mouth as an interim measure. This will help in carrying away the rainwater from the city streets during monsoon, the official said.