Mullassery canal rejuvenation: HC seeks govt. response to KWA plea for funds

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
September 29, 2022 21:56 IST

Since the State government and the Kochi Corporation has provided only ₹5.11 crore for the restoration of Mullassery canal, the KWA will have to approach the government for the balance amount, according to its counsel. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the State government to inform the court whether it would provide the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) with the amount required for undertaking work for the rejuvenation of the Mullassery canal.

When the case relating to flooding in the city came up for hearing before Justice Devan Ramachandran, counsel for the KWA submitted that it had been able to obtain only one response to the tender notification for work relating to shifting of pipelines along Mullasery canal, and that he had quoted nearly ₹7.3 crore. In fact, the State government and the Kochi Corporation had given only ₹5.11 crore, and therefore, it would have to approach the government for the balance amount since it had no other resources.

Drainage master plan for Kochi Corporation to be prepared

The court said it was common knowledge that the weather was unpredictable. If the next rains were very heavy, the city would certainly get inundated again. Therefore, urgent steps were required. The court, therefore, directed the KWA to immediately place its request for the amount before the government in one week.

The court directed the Corporation to clean Vivekananda canal as also its tributaries and connecting sub-canals and file a report by the next posting date. It directed the Corporation to place on record a report on the patrolling system to prevent dumping of civil waste, including the number of persons apprehended, fines collected, and steps initiated for deterrence.

Perandoor canal and other major canals should be cleaned. The court directed the KWA to inform it whether the proposal to construct a drain from M.G. Road to the west, into the backwaters, through its property could be acceded to.

The engineer in charge of construction work under the rehabilitation scheme for residents of P and T Colony should appear before court with an action taken report.

