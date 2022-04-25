Mullassery canal project deadline revised

The restoration work of Mullassery canal in progress in Kochi. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

April 25, 2022 22:54 IST

Only 10% of work has been completed

The deadline for completing the Mullassery canal restoration project has been formally extended by three months as the work has been lagging behind schedule.

Though the Irrigation department has revised the deadline to July 18, the work is unlikely to be completed by then. The contractor had been asked to revise the deadline without any cost overrun, said department sources. The original plan was to complete the work by April 18. Currently, only 10% of the work has been completed.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) informed the authorities last week that it might take at least two months for it to float tenders for removing water supply and sewage pipelines that were laid along the canal at Fashion Street and to get the work done. The restoration work on the stretch can be taken up only after removing the pipelines.

As the clearing of pipelines and the canal work cannot be completed before the onset of the south-west monsoon, the authorities have decided to focus on the open areas of the canal between T.D. Road and the barmouth. Work on the remaining stretches will be taken up after the heavy spell of rain. Going by the current schedule, the restoration work might take a few more months and could be over by the year-end, said officials.

The Irrigation department authorities presented the revised work schedule at a meeting convened at the Mayor’s chamber last week.

The authorities are working on a proposal for pooling funds of the Kochi Corporation and the Irrigation department to raise ₹2 crore for the removal of pipelines. The civic authorities informed the meeting that they would release the funds after the KWA submitted the estimate. The funds from the Irrigation department will be used at a later stage, it was decided.