Mulavukad road to be repaired in September

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-hour protest staged by members of Mulavukad panchayat demanding the emergency maintenance of the 2.50-km-long potholed stretch seems to have served its purpose with the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) accepting the demand.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by senior officials of GIDA and Kitco along with panchayat members on Tuesday.

“Kitco will repair the road by the middle of next month considering the heavy rain now,” said a senior GIDA official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was convened in the wake of the protest launched by Mulavukad panchayat members led by president V.S. Akbar on Monday. The road concerned was built last September at an estimated cost of ₹2.23 crore only to crumble in a matter of months. The stretch constitutes the second reach of the 6.50-km-long road winding through the island and was built by Kitco after being entrusted by GIDA following a 247-day-long protest demanding its construction.

“The road deteriorated despite the traffic being very limited owing to the COVID restrictions. It was once repaired by the contractor under the guarantee clause. But it was again reduced to potholes. Panchayat can neither afford to fund the maintenance work nor can it do so during the guarantee period as it would raise audit objections,” said Mr. Akbar.

“The proposed stretch was paved using 20-mm chipping carpet but got damaged as it was often flooded owing to climatic changes including high tide. The quality of the work was not the issue but the road surfaced in this manner cannot survive constant flooding. That is one of the reasons why we have proposed interlocking tiles for the last reach of the road at an estimated ₹4.50 crore,” said a senior Kitco official.

Mr. Akbar, however, shot down the Kitco claim that constant flooding damaged the road. “The fact is that the road tarring work is supposed to be done within 10-15 days of the soling works done to strengthen the upper crust of the road. In this case, tarring took place after four months by which time the soling works got washed away and the poor quality surfacing works worsened it further,” he said.