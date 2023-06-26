Mulavukad panchayat seeks Collector’s nod to invoke CrPC section to kill aggressive stray dogs

June 26, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Mulavukad panchayat has become one of the first panchayats in Ernakulam to approach the District Collector seeking permission to kill aggressive dogs invoking Section 133 (f) of Code of Criminal Procedure.

The section empowers district magistrates to issue orders to “destroy, confine or dispose of dangerous animal”. A decision to explore the scope of invoking the section was taken at a high-level meeting held jointly by Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh and Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani last week.

An 11-year-old differently abled child was mauled to death by a pack of dogs at Muzhappilangad in Kannur earlier this month, bringing into sharp focus the issue of stray dog menace yet again.

“Stray dog menace dominated the grama sabhas held in all 16 wards in the panchayat while we have also received a flurry of complaints from the public on this issue. The recent death of a youngster after a stray scurried in front of his motorcycle throwing him under a concrete mixer at Kothad has made the demand shriller. Visitors to the Vallarpadam basilica, which is a prominent pilgrim centre, are among those threatened by the proliferation of stray dogs,” said Mulavukad panchayat president V.S. Akbar.

There have been instances in which the panchayat had to pay compensation for stray dog bite. The panchayat is planning to deploy animal handlers to detect and slay aggressive dogs once the order is issued.

But, the district administration, on its part, is far from committing to issue the relevant orders, considering the ambiguity over the invocation of the CrPC section without falling foul of the rather stringent Animal Birth Control rules. Discussions are still under way at the highest level involving the Local Self-Government and Revenue departments on how to go about invoking the section in dealing with the stray dog menace.

The decision to issue the order for slaying aggressive dogs under the section had been made incumbent on the ‘satisfaction’ of the sub divisional magistrate and that remained a main deterrent in invoking it, said district administration sources. An accidental slaying of a dog other than a stray dog may put the local body authorities in a soup, bringing the backlash of animal lovers’ bodies in its wake.

With problems posed by stray dogs being reported from across the district on a disturbingly frequent basis, finding a solution one way or the other remains a priority.