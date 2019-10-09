Mulanthuruthy library sets a trend, goes nature-friendly

With more than 3,300 members and over 20,000 books and a special section on medical sciences, the Mulanthuruthy Public Library has come forward to double its services by making cloth bags and home-made soaps as part of its efforts to spread Gandhian ideals.

The library had earlier gained public attention owing to its initiatives in assembling and selling LED lighting systems, repairing them, and taking up rice and vegetable cultivation in nearby fallow land.

K.K. Sunny, secretary of the library, said on Tuesday that members had put forward the idea of starting a unit for making cloth bags because of problems associated with plastic use. Accordingly, a cloth bag manufacturing unit was opened, and training was offered to dozens of homemakers. Similarly, the success of a training programme in soap making has prompted the organisers to launch six brands of home-made soaps under the aegis of the library.

Both the cloth bag and soap making units have proved a success, and they are now being sold at the library which witnesses a heavy flow of readers every day, said Mr. Sunny. Interestingly, the soaps are made from pure coconut oil, and they are in great demand, he added.

To discourage plastic use

According to Mr. Sunny, cloth bags too are in huge demand. The idea behind manufacturing cloth bags is to discourage the use of plastic in response to the call for sustainable alternatives.

Rice cultivation

The library had launched LED lighting systems in 2017. The venture has been a success. It also has an LED repairing unit, which has drawn a lot of attention.

Besides, the library had taken up rice cultivation in five acres, and the rice is sold under the brand name ‘Chengolappadam’.

Demand is also huge for vegetables produced in fields after each season of rice cultivation, Mr. Sunny said.