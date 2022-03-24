Mulanthuruthy block panchayat to focus on agriculture, health

File Photo: Farm workers busy in preparing the fields for taking up paddy cultivation. | Photo Credit: RAJU_V

March 24, 2022 22:12 IST

The local body will tap its tourism potential by encouraging farm tourism and homestay projects.

Mulanthuruthy block panchayat approved its budget for the year 2022-23 laying focus on promoting organic farming and improving health and tourism projects.

The basic infrastructure of the community health centre at Poothotta will be improved. Organic vegetable farming will get a boost through the ‘Jaivamritham’ initiative.

Advertising

Advertising

The local body will tap its tourism potential by encouraging farm tourism and homestay projects. The block panchayat will be made a sanitary pad-free civic body within six months. Around ₹10 lakh has been earmarked for distributing menstrual cups as part of the ‘Penma’ project.

The budget envisages a revenue of around ₹7.13 crore and an expenditure of nearly ₹7.07 crore.