Mulanthuruthy block panchayat to focus on agriculture, health
Mulanthuruthy block panchayat approved its budget for the year 2022-23 laying focus on promoting organic farming and improving health and tourism projects.
The basic infrastructure of the community health centre at Poothotta will be improved. Organic vegetable farming will get a boost through the ‘Jaivamritham’ initiative.
The local body will tap its tourism potential by encouraging farm tourism and homestay projects. The block panchayat will be made a sanitary pad-free civic body within six months. Around ₹10 lakh has been earmarked for distributing menstrual cups as part of the ‘Penma’ project.
The budget envisages a revenue of around ₹7.13 crore and an expenditure of nearly ₹7.07 crore.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.