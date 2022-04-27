Mulanthuruthy block panchayat passes resolution against SilverLine

Alignment passes through Pettah, Chottanikkara, and Maneed areas in the local body

Alignment passes through Pettah, Chottanikkara, and Maneed areas in the local body

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Mulanthuruthy block panchayat passed a resolution on Wednesday against the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.

A communication from the block panchayat said the SilverLine alignment passed through Pettah, Chottanikkara, and Maneed areas of the block panchayat. The resolution was passed with opposition from the Left members of the panchayat.

The communication said that laying of boundary stones for land acquisition for the project had not taken place in the block panchayat so far because of the opposition from the people. The complaints and apprehensions of the people regarding the project had not been addressed, it said.

The resolution was moved by Health Standing Committee Chairman P. K. Pradeep. He claimed there was not even a proper detailed project report and there were mutually contradictory statements from the authorities on the project and its implementation.

The tears of the people in Moolampilly where land was acquired for a public project cannot be ignored. The sufferings of those in the buffer zones, who will be evicted but will not be given any compensation, cannot be brushed aside, the resolution said.

The block panchayat is also of the view that a financially weak State such as Kerala could not afford such an expensive project. It will bring about great financial liabilities and the project should be abandoned, the resolution said.

Block panchayat president Raju P. Nair presided over the meeting where the resolution was passed.