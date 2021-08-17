Mulanthuruthy block panchayat inks pact for plastic waste management

Baling unit being set up at Arayankavu industrial area

The Mulanthuruthy block panchayat has entered into an agreement with the Green Kerala Mission to safely dispose of plastic waste from six panchayats under the block. Block panchayat president Raju Nair said on Tuesday that collection of plastic waste would be launched initially in three panchayats — Mulanthuruthy, Udayamperoor and Amballoor.

A baling unit is being set up at the Arayankavu industrial area to handle the plastic waste collected from the six panchayats. The other three panchayats under the Mulanthuruthy block include Edakkattuvayal, Maneed and Chottanikkara.

Mr. Nair said that the programme to eradicate plastic waste from the six panchayats was inaugurated recently and works had begun on the baling unit. The unit will turn plastic waste into plastic bricks, which will then be transferred to Green Kerala Mission.

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena, the green army, under the Green Kerala Mission will collect plastic from the panchayats. It is expected that plastic will be collected from each of the panchayats to reach a total of around 30 tonnes per year to make the baling unit run without losses.

Several initiatives in Mulanthuruthy have been a trendsetter. A group of women under the Mulanthuruthy Public Library had set up an LED assembling and repair unit more than five years ago and the Thurithikkara Science Centre in the panchayat under the Sasthra Sahitya Parishad had launched a campaign to save rainwater to recharge drinking water sources and overcome shortage of water in summer months.