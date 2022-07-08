Mulanthuruthy block panchayat aims to go sanitary napkin-free

Local body plans to distribute menstrual cups to women

Local body plans to distribute menstrual cups to women

If things go according to plan, the Mulanthuruthy block panchayat may go sanitary napkin-free shortly as the local body aims at distributing menstrual cups to all women of menstruating age.

The block panchayat had a few months ago distributed 3,000-odd menstrual cups across all six panchayats within its limits with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of Hindustan Latex Limited and Indian Oil Corporation. The block panchayat comprises Udayamperoor, Edakkattuvayal, Maneedu, Chottanikkara, Amballoor, and Mulanthuruthy panchayats.

Now the local body has gone one step further and drawn up a project setting apart ₹5 lakh at the block panchayat level and ₹2 lakh for each individual panchayat as part of its campaign for distributing menstrual cups. “According to our estimates, nearly 20,000 menstrual cups will be needed, including for girls aged 15 years and above. The funds allocated will be adequate for about 10,000 cups while we are confident of receiving funds for covering the rest under CSR initiatives,” said block panchayat president Raju P. Nair.

The block panchayat had also organised a women’s sabha for gathering the suggestions of women while drawing up annual plan projects aimed at women empowerment with focus on promoting entrepreneurship. The meeting threw up suggestions to tap into the opportunities in the wake of the formation of a tourism circuit involving all six panchayats. Last year, the block panchayat had launched an ornamental fish farming project for women.

“This year, we are planning to set up live fish counters in the coastal panchayats of Udayamperoor and Amballoor. We are also looking into the concept of a farm lunch and clubbing it with the live fish counters for luring tourists by taking advantage of the tourism circuit. Apart from visitors to our tourism circuit, it could also attract visitors on their way to other tourist destinations,” said Mr. Nair.

The local body had also held a meeting of fish workers and farmers for drawing up plans for the betterment of those communities.