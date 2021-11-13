Much of Ernakulam children’s park in shoddy state

MLA flays inordinate delay in completion of pending work

With many of the rides yet to be readied and a portion of the Ernakulam Children’s Park remaining weed-infested, the opening of the facility to visitors from Sunday, Children’s Day, has invited much flak.

The park is managed by the District Council for Child Welfare (DCCW), while the Kerala Tourism provided ₹4 crore to renovate it. Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co. Ltd (KEL) was entrusted with the renovation work.

Among those who are critical of the inordinate delay in completing the renovation work is T.J. Vinod, Ernakulam MLA. He has shot off letters to Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Minister for Health and Child Welfare Veena George, citing how the “renovated” park was officially inaugurated in February, in the run-up to the Assembly polls and how stakeholders failed to complete the renovation work, well after nine months.

“Bumper cars, computer arcade game, pedal boat, kids’ train, and roller skating arena have not been readied so far. Even worse, the CCTV network, sprinkler system to irrigate plants, and lights are not yet functional. The agencies concerned went back on their word that the park would be fully renovated by April,” he said.

Official sources said the facility would be officially reopened on December 5, by which time a few more toys would be readied and much of the pending work completed. Work remains incomplete because the DCCW and many other stakeholders are on different pages.

Tourism sources said a recreation pond and musical fountain on the premises had been readied by the District Tourism Promotion Council. The fountain ought to be renovated with the help of sponsors.