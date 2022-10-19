Mubassina Mohammed from Lakshadweep shines at Asian Youth Athletics Championship

She wins silver medals in long jump and heptathlon

Mubassina Mohammed from Lakshadweep islands won silver medals in long jump and heptathlon at the fourth Asian Youth Athletics Championship in Kuwait.

Praful Patel, Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, from where Ms. Mohammed hails, congratulated her on her achievement. A communication from the Lakshadweep administration said a cash award of ₹10 lakh for her and ₹2.5 lakh for her coach Ahmad Javad Hassan had been announced.

The Lakshadeweep Administrator also said that Ms. Mohammed’s achievement made the entire country proud, and he hoped her achievement would inspire and motivate the youth of Lakshadweep to take up and excel in sports and bring laurels to the country. He promised support to young athletes from the Lakshadweep in their endeavours to excel in sports.

Ms. Mohammed hails from a modest family. She is the daughter of Mohammed of Minicoy Island and Dubeena Banu of Andrott Island.

She started her journey in athletics by winning gold medals in long jump, 400-metre sprint, and 4x100-metre relay in the Inter Junior Basic School Sports Festival, 2013-14. Later, she won gold in the marathon held during the National Minicoy Fest in 2015, 2016, and 2018. She also became the first gold medallist from Lakshadweep in athletics by winning the prize in the 65th Kozhikode District Senior and Junior Athletics Championship 2021-22, the communication said.

She represented India at the 19th International School Sports Federation (ISF) and World School Gymnastics held in Normandy, France.