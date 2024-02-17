MSMEs seek national policy on industrial estates

February 17, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Small and micro industries have appealed to the government to come out with a national policy on setting up industrial estates with basic infrastructure like road, water supply, Internet connectivity and common facilities at par with international level under public-private partnership model and provide grants or subsidies for the MSMEs.

The industries also said the government must consider bringing down interest rate on loans to MSMEs from public sector banks and financial institutions to below 5%, at par with agricultural loans, or the government should introduce interest subvention schemes to encourage new enterprises in the State.

General secretary of Kerala State Small Industries Association P. J. Jose said in an appeal calling for the mediation of MPs on this and other issues, said that small units have limited capital and accessing finance remains a big challenge. They are forced to trim down operations drastically or to shut down completely in the face of this difficulty as profit margins are not high.

The industries also said that as per the existing Cluster Development Scheme, government agencies are allowed to set up marketing hubs and introduce infrastructure development. This process should be extended to cover the small industries and the private sector too.

The industries also appealed to the government to consider a tax-reimbursement scheme even as the government has allowed IT concessions to the large corporations. These concessions can be made available to the small units too. Besides, the small industries feel that the payment due to the employees for the COVID-19 pandemic period should be made through the ESI corpus. The MSMEs feel that the number of days for classification of MSME as NPAs should be extended to 180 days from the present 90 days.

The industry body pointed out that Kerala was able to successfully conclude the Year of Enterprises campaign in 2023 through initiatives like institutional development and strengthening of the ecosystem, marketing and promotion outreach and MSME facilitation and focus on sustainability.