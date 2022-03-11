MSMEs hail budget provisions for the sector

‘₹500 crore for rubber sector will spawn new enterprises’

‘₹500 crore for rubber sector will spawn new enterprises’

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Kerala Budget for 2022-23 has given a big support to the growth of the micro, medium and small industries in the State, said M. Khalid, president of the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA), and K. A. Joseph, general secretary.

The budget has raised the provision for the industrial sector to more than ₹1,226 crore, which includes ₹10 crore for multi-storey industrial estates as well as ₹5 crore for development of industrial parks on the PPP model. A total of 25 parks are planned on this model with support from the local government bodies.

The budget has also provided ₹28 crore for setting up electrical hardware parks as well as ₹120 crore for establishing one lakh new enterprises in the State. The State government has declared that 2022 would be an an year of enterprises during which one lakh new enterprises would be set up.

The provision of ₹7 crore for the "One Family One Enterprise" would also help the MSMEs, said the KSSIA. The budget has also been mindful of food processing units and new enterprises in the field by reserving ₹20 crore for the sector.

There has also been a provision of ₹11.40 crore to improve the status of small and micro units to medium-scale units as well as ₹2.25 crore for providing margin money grant to small and medium scale units.

The budget has also set aside ₹20 crore for private industrial estate projects and ₹7 crore towards developing the local market for products from MSMEs. The provisions for cluster development and startups (₹4.4 crore and ₹6.5 crore respectively) will help the MSMEs in a big way, said Mr. Khalid.

Setting aside ₹500 crore for the rubber sector will not only help the rubber farmers but also help new enterprises to come up in the sector. The proposals for new IT parks and IT corridors will help entrepreneurs in a big way, Mr. Khalid said.