MSMEs appeal for exemption from power charges rise

The Kerala State Small Industries' Association has appealed to the Kerala State Electricity Board to exempt micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the hike in electricity charges.

M. Khalid, president of the association, has appealed to the authorities to help the MSMEs, which are still reeling under the impact of COVID-19. The hike in electricity charges would also adversely impact the efforts of the government to establish one lakh MSMEs during the current year.

Fixed charges for the industrial units is being raised from ₹170 to ₹185 and the cost of electricity per unit is being raised from ₹5.75 to ₹5.85. This would, on an average, result in operational cost increase of 6.6%, said Mr. Khalid.

The rise in power charges would impact the MSMEs most. He said that the MSMEs had not been able to bring back normal activities after the pandemic outbreak and most of them were even unable to pay back their loans. A further rise in the cost of electricity would plunge these units into more financial trouble, he added.