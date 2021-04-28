MSME sector appeals for vaccination of employees

KOCHI

28 April 2021 23:28 IST

Move will protect livelihood of 10 lakh people and ensure running of industrial units

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have appealed to the government to provide facilities for vaccinating the workers and other stakeholders in the sector to protect their livelihood and to ensure the continuous running of the industrial units in the larger interest of the economy.

M. Khalid, president of Kerala State Small Industries’ Association (KSSIA), has said that industrial operations had been exempted from the purview of the restrictions imposed by the State government to contain the spread of the pandemic. He said that the government step was a welcome one as the MSME sector accounted for a large segment of the employment generated in the State.

He said that around 10 lakh workers were involved in the sector across the State and providing vaccination to those directly involved would go a long way in the smooth movement of production and related activities.

Mr. Khalid said that despite the lockdown and severe restrictions being imposed on activities in several States across the country, there was no serious shortage of raw materials or major problems related to the movement of finished products.

The restrictions in the movement of people and the possibility of what was previously perceived as a lockdown had not resulted so far in the flight of workers from other States. The availability of workers was normal and most industrial units were operational as in normal times, he said.

The industries association plans to submit a formal memorandum to the government on the issue of providing vaccination to the workforce in the sector on a priority basis.

The association was of the opinion that employees in the industrial units should be provided with vaccination through ESI hospitals, said K. A. Joseph, general secretary of the association.

The ESI hospitals have been taking care of the health requirements of the industry workers and the expenses towards the healthcare is met jointly by the employees and the industrial unit owners. Providing the COVID vaccination through the ESI hospitals would help reduce the financial burden on the workers, Mr. Joseph said.

The KSSIA also appealed to the State government to bring its demand to the attention of the Union government in the background of the severe COVID-19 spread being experienced by the State.