MSME Facilitation Council to get more teeth

July 27, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Industries department has notified the division of activities of the MSME Facilitation Council into three zones in the State to speed up the process of settling claims by micro, small and medium-sized industries after they supply products to both public and private sector undertakings.

Under the new arrangements, claims up to ₹1 crore will be considered and settled by the regional councils while those above ₹1 crore will be considered and settled by the State-level council. The director of industries will be the chairman of the State council while the chairmen of the regional councils will be the respective District Industries Centre managers.

The move has been welcomed by the small industries association in the State, describing it as a step towards making early settlement of the claims. There is now a situation in which there are a lot of pending complaints submitted by MSMEs regarding delay in payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MSME Facilitation Council has now been divided into South, Central and North Zones. The districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha fall under the South Zone; Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad are under the Central Zone and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod are under the North Zone.

The headquarters of the South Zone will be the District Industries Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, while that of the Central Zone will be District Industries Centre in Ernakulam. The District Industries Centre in Kozhikode will be the headquarters of the North Zone.

The division of the Facilitation Council to consider complaints from various geographic zones will end the situation in which the Council, with the industries director at its head, is unable to address the complaints in a timely manner because of the enormous volume of work involved.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Act, 2006 contains provisions on delayed payment to MSMEs and the State governments have been directed to operate the Facilitation Councils to address the grievance. The Council ensures that these payments are made within 45 days of the supplies. President of Kerala State Small Industries Association A. Nizaruddin thanked the department for considering the appeal made by the association to make arrangements for timely payment of dues to the micro, small and medium-sized units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.