MSME clinics launched in all districts: Rajeeve

Centres will provide expert help to entrepreneurs

Centres will provide expert help to entrepreneurs

KOCHI

The Department of Industries has set up “MSME clinics” in all districts to provide expert help to entrepreneurs, P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, has said.

The centres will have experts who will clear the doubts of entrepreneurs and recommend solutions to various aspects related to the running of their ventures, he said.

They will share their expertise in technical, marketing and other areas of entrepreneurship with those coming up with various projects. Mr. Rajeeve said that an entrepreneur visiting a clinic would be provided with the best suited panel. If they were not satisfied with the panel provided, the entrepreneurs would get a chance to interact with another panel, he said.

Nearly 168 experts are part of the panels available in all districts. They have expertise in areas like banking, licence and approvals, project report preparation, exports, GST, law, and technology.

The department hopes that the formation of MSME clinics would be of immense help to the government plan to start one lakh ventures in 2022.