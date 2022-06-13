MSME-centric B2B meet in Kochi from June 16

Industries Minister to open event

Kochi will host a three-day B2B meet, Vyapar 2022, from June 16 aimed at tapping the national market for products from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The meet is expected to be attended by promoters of over 300 MSMEs and around 500 buyers from across the country. The event is being organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce.

A communication from the department said MSMEs had been badly hit by the two years of shutdown due to the pandemic and the business meet would be a boost to the fortunes of the units. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the three-day event at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor. Besides buyers from commercial establishments, representatives of all-India trade organisations, business consortiums, exporters and consumers are expected to attend 'Vyapar 2022'.