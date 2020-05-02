MRP violations under legal metrology scanner

The Legal Metrology Department is keeping a close watch on manufacturers and traders selling products at rates higher than the maximum retail price (MRP) or making false declarations on packages during the lockdown.

Missing declarations of MRP and packaging date figure among the 45 cases registered by the central zone of the department as of April 30.

“The cases have come down drastically after we started a drive since the lockdown was announced. Prosecution measures under the Packaged Commodities Rules will be initiated against offenders,” said R. Ram Mohan, Joint Controller.

Several manufacturers and traders were found exploiting the surge in demand for certain products by not providing the mandatory declarations on packages. Some were booked for obscuration of MRP and its replacement with another price tag.

Mr. Ram Mohan said customers could alert the department when they came across such violations. “We have active patrol teams on the ground that will take immediate action against violators. We have conducted over 2,300 inspections after the lockdown came into force,” he said.

As many as 267 cases had been registered for various violations, including 43 cases against those found selling masks and sanitisers at rates higher than those prescribed by the Union government, he said. The department registered cases against vendors who failed to maintain documents of testing and certification of electronic balances.

Fifty-eight cases were registered against ration shop dealers for irregularities in the distribution of free food grains announced by the government following the outbreak of COVID-19. About 100 cases were lodged for overpricing of bottled drinking water.

The public may contact the department at the following numbers of the district-level deputy controllers: Ernakulam - 9447264040, 9447206463, 8281698067; Thrissur - 9447739878, 8281698084; Palakkad - 9400578032, 8281698092; and Idukki - 9447599782, 8281698057.