MPs to protest against BPCL privatisation

Benny Behanan, MP, has said that MPs from like-minded parties would protest against the proposal to privatise Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), during the upcoming session of Parliament.

He added that a submission would be brought before Parliament against the Centre’s move. Mr. Behanan was inaugurating a dharna and protest demonstration organised by the Joint Trade Union Council against the privatisation of the oil company here on Thursday.

The indefinite dharna was launched by various trade unions against the Union government’s move. Veteran CITU leader K.N. Ravindranath called for a united fight against the move. K. Chandran Pillai and K.N. Gopinath, both CITU leaders, too addressed the dharna.

A spokesman of the joint trade union council said a joint trade union meeting and protest demonstration would be held in Mumbai on October 26 as part of efforts to mount pressure on the Centre to roll back its decision.