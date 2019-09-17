MPs seek ‘humanitarian consideration’ from PM

As many as 17 MPs from the State have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking what they called a “humanitarian consideration from the highest office in the country.”

The residents of the apartment complexes at Maradu are not aware of any violation of law as “they have all necessary approvals from the authorities concerned, and most of the flats were purchased via bank loans and that as well underwent legal scrutiny of documents,” said the letter.

The letter pointed out that the Maradu municipality had issued occupation certificates, and that the flats had received electricity connection as well.

Under such circumstances, the MPs have sought the immediate intervention of the Prime Minister to help the 356 families residing in the five apartment complexes in the municipality.