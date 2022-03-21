MPs demand ‘spur connectivity’ through Thripunithura Bypass alignment

March 21, 2022 23:57 IST

A standalone road must be built along the 8.23-km alignment that was frozen three decades ago for Thripunithura Bypass to provide “spur connectivity” to the proposed Kundannoor-Angamaly and Kochi-Theni highways, Thomas Chazhikadan, MP demanded in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It will enhance road connectivity in the region and be of considerable help to 219 families whose 16 acres of land had been earmarked for the bypass.

In his submission in the Lok Sabha on the day, Benny Behanan, MP, demanded that the alignment be integrated with the proposed Kochi-Theni NH. He said its alignment had been integrated with the initial alignment proposed for the NH.