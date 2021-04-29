MP’s COVID desk supplies medicines to 300 persons

The help desk functions from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m

The COVID help desk initiated by Hibi Eden, MP, helped distribute medicines worth ₹2 lakh to around 300 people affected by the pandemic since Monday.

The help desk functions from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A call centre having interactive voice response system has been readied for the purpose. It can attend 10 calls simultaneously. Apart from seeking help for medicines, many people call seeking medical advice. Teleconsultation with doctors is arranged for such people, Mr. Eden, who recently rested positive for SARS-CoV-2, said.

Medicines under the initiative are distributed by Youth Congress workers in Kochi city, West Kochi, Paravur, Vypeen, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, and Thripunithura.

Medicines for non-COVID patients in families of COVID patients too are arranged under within 24 hours. Contact 0484-3503177.