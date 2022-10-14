MPI hopes awareness on hygienic meat will take monthly turnover above ₹10 crore

ADVERTISEMENT

Meat Products of India (MPI), a State public sector meat processor based at Koothattukulam in Ernakulam, hopes to create awareness about the use of hygienic meat and meat products to drive up sales by at least 10%, taking the monthly turnover to ₹10-₹15 crore from a little more than ₹1 crore.

The MPI was established in 1973 and holds a licence from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries to manufacture and market packaged meat and value-added meat products. MPI sources said most of the meat sold in the State came out of illegal slaughterhouses, operating in unhygienic conditions. “There is a crisis-like situation on the health front created by illegal meat sales,” they said.

It is estimated that the annual meat production in the State during 2020-21 was 2.31 million tonnes. “We get around 90 kg of meat from a bovine with a total body weight of 300 kg, representing around 30% meat yield,” added the sources.

The State capital of Thiruvananthapuram sees slaughter of around 100 large animals on an average daily, and most of them are illegally slaughtered for a meat yield of 9,000 kg. Ernakulam district, with its large population and burgeoning demand, sees slaughter of 200 animals for a meat yield of 18,000 kg. Kozhikode and Malappuram also produce around 18,000 kg of meat each.

One of the factors that add to demand entertained by ordinary meat shops is easy supplies and prices. The MPI is aware of the premium commanded by its products. It was important to make high-quality and hygienic meat easily available and at affordable prices, said the sources and pointed out that the MPI would be able to sustain selling 62 different items while the bulk demand was for buffalo and poultry meats. There is little movement of rabbit and quail meat, and some of the value-added products or processed items are not in great demand.

As part of its campaign to raise sales volume, the MPI is exploring ways to tie up with healthcare institutions and establishments such as the Army and the Navy as well as government guest houses and a chain of Indian Coffee Houses. The MPI would soon open an outlet to make quality meat available to Naval personnel, the sources said.

They said Uttar Pradesh was one of the largest exporters of quality meat in the country though the State saw much less meat consumption than in Kerala. The plants in Uttar Pradesh were well-equipped and could handle large volumes, they added.