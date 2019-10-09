Kochi

M.Phil, PhD programmes

Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady has invited applications for its M.Phil and PhD programmes. Applications can be submitted online till November 4. Details can be had on www.ssus.ac.in.

