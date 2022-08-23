MPEDA to scale up exports in golden jubilee year

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has plans to identify around 20 export markets and entrust each market to an officer to gauge the export potential and monitor market trends as part of its efforts to target export of $20 billion in the next five years.

The scale-up plan comes amid the completion of five decades by the organisation, which was launched in 1972 as a statutory body of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The decision to assign an officer with each export market is to ensure sustained and accelerated growth tempo to meet the target export of $20 billion in the next five years. “It will require a growth rate of around 15%,” said Dodda Venkata Swamy, Chairman of MPEDA, in a release.

Other plans include publishing a monthly market update and preparing a buyers’ directory for distribution among exporters. “Since States play a significant role in the implementation of various activities of MPEDA, preparing a State-wise export development plan in consultation with States will be our priority. The organisation is exploring the option of identifying entrepreneurs to export seafood in rupees to Russia,” he said.

MPEDA is preparing to host the 23rd edition of the biennial India International Seafood Show (IISS). The February 2023 event in Kolkata will provide an ideal platform for interaction between Indian exporters and overseas importers of India’s marine products, according to the Chairman.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel will open the golden jubilee event in the city on August 24. The MPEDA Export Awards and Champions trophy of MPEDA Golden Jubilee Marine Quest 2022 will be presented on the occasion, said the release.