MPEDA to scale up exports in golden jubilee year

Union Minister to open celebrations in Kochi

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 23, 2022 19:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has plans to identify around 20 export markets and entrust each market to an officer to gauge the export potential and monitor market trends as part of its efforts to target export of $20 billion in the next five years.

The scale-up plan comes amid the completion of five decades by the organisation, which was launched in 1972 as a statutory body of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The decision to assign an officer with each export market is to ensure sustained and accelerated growth tempo to meet the target export of $20 billion in the next five years. “It will require a growth rate of around 15%,” said Dodda Venkata Swamy, Chairman of MPEDA, in a release.

Other plans include publishing a monthly market update and preparing a buyers’ directory for distribution among exporters. “Since States play a significant role in the implementation of various activities of MPEDA, preparing a State-wise export development plan in consultation with States will be our priority. The organisation is exploring the option of identifying entrepreneurs to export seafood in rupees to Russia,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MPEDA is preparing to host the 23rd edition of the biennial India International Seafood Show (IISS). The February 2023 event in Kolkata will provide an ideal platform for interaction between Indian exporters and overseas importers of India’s marine products, according to the Chairman.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel will open the golden jubilee event in the city on August 24. The MPEDA Export Awards and Champions trophy of MPEDA Golden Jubilee Marine Quest 2022 will be presented on the occasion, said the release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
company information
economy, business and finance

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app