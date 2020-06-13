MPEDA facility receives whiteleg shrimp broodstock for quarantine

The aquatic quarantine facility of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Aquaculture run by Marine Products Export Development Authority received 3,600 vannamei (whiteleg shrimp) broodstock imported from Hawaii in the U.S. this month. The facility would provide a firewall against entry and spread of pathogens in animals through rigorous quarantine measures during the current COVID-19 threat, said a communication from MPEDA.
The import of broodstock, which came in as a single consignment from a single source, was facilitated by a chartered flight by six hatchery operators on June 4. The broodstock were quarantined for five days and handed over to hatchery operators with 97.12% of survival on June 8.
MPEDA chairman K.S. Srinivas said this development would play an important role in sustaining shrimp farming sector in the country.
