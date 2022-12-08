MP urges Centre to fund Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension

December 08, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Centre must proactively intervene to end the uncertainty over Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension by providing financial assistance, Hibi Eden, MP, said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

French lending agency AFD, which had extended a ₹2,170-crore loan for the first phase of the metro, has now expressed reservation over lending money for the Kakkanad extension. The undue delay in getting Central sanction was among the reasons for the project facing hindrances. Hence, the Centre must provide funding, he said.