Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

MP urges Centre to fund Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension

‘Undue delay in getting Central sanction among reasons for project facing hindrances’

December 08, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre must proactively intervene to end the uncertainty over Kochi Metro’s Kakkanad extension by providing financial assistance, Hibi Eden, MP, said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

French lending agency AFD, which had extended a ₹2,170-crore loan for the first phase of the metro, has now expressed reservation over lending money for the Kakkanad extension. The undue delay in getting Central sanction was among the reasons for the project facing hindrances. Hence, the Centre must provide funding, he said.

