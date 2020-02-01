MP seeks Centre’s help to arrest coronavirus spread

Hibi Eden, MP, on Friday met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and sought the Centre’s support to arrest the spread of coronavirus infection in the State.

Since the virus spreads fast, Kerala needs all facilities to check it, he said. The Minister assured Mr. Eden that all control measures had been put in place, and that a decision would soon be taken on sending a special health team to Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Corporation held an emergency meeting of the Health wing on Friday. Additional District Medical Officer Dr. S. Sreedevi explained the precautionary measures to be taken arrest the spread of the virus.

The Corporation health officer was directed to take up a cleaning drive.

Apart from Mayor Soumini Jain, Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar, chairpersons of various standing committees, and the Corporation Secretary were present at the meeting.