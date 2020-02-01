MP seeks Centre’s help to arrest coronavirus spread

Hibi Eden, MP, on Friday met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and sought the Centre’s support to arrest the spread of coronavirus infection in the State.
Since the virus spreads fast, Kerala needs all facilities to check it, he said. The Minister assured Mr. Eden that all control measures had been put in place, and that a decision would soon be taken on sending a special health team to Kerala.
Meanwhile, the Kochi Corporation held an emergency meeting of the Health wing on Friday. Additional District Medical Officer Dr. S. Sreedevi explained the precautionary measures to be taken arrest the spread of the virus.
The Corporation health officer was directed to take up a cleaning drive.
Apart from Mayor Soumini Jain, Deputy Mayor K.R. Premakumar, chairpersons of various standing committees, and the Corporation Secretary were present at the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.