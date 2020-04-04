MP releases ₹1 cr. for rapid test kits

As ICMR has given permission for doing rapid test for controlling community spread of COVID-19, T.N. Prathapan, MP, has released ₹1 crore from his MP fund for procuring rapid test kits.
When the existing tests take 6 to 8 hours for testing the disease, the rapid test takes only 2.5 hours.
Thrissur district has recently been declared as COVID-19 hotspot. So far an amount of ₹3.5 crore has been allotted from the MP’s fund to the district. He asked the District Collector to take immediate steps to procure rapid test kit.
