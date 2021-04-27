MP provides free medicines for COVID patients

Hibi Eden, MP, who is himself recovering from COVID-19, has set up a help desk to provide medicines to needy COVID-19 patients. A call to help desk No. 0484-3503177 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. will ensure delivery of medicines to economically backward sections and those without any support within the Ernakulam parliament constituency. Over 60 persons had availed themselves of the free supply of medicines on Tuesday itself, he said.