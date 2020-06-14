MP inspects NH stretch from Edappally to Thykoodam

With the NHAI and other agencies turning a blind eye to the pothole near a dangerous stretch near the Kundanoor junction, police personnel personnel took up the job of repairing it on Sunday.

KOCHI

14 June 2020 22:25 IST

Samity formed to ensure upkeep of the National Highways corridor

A team led by P.T. Thomas, MLA, completed a survey of the Edappally-Thykoodam stretch on NH Bypass during the past few days to ascertain problems such as shabbily-maintained, flooded and encroached upon service roads, following which a samiti has been formed.

The Edappally-Thykoodam NH Samrakshana Samiti attributed waterlogging in 20 locations on the stretch to canals and drains being replaced with pipelines. This affected the free flow of water, causing flooding on service roads and at some places even the NH Bypass. This could be overcome if culverts were built across the NH Bypass, said Mr. Thomas, who inspected the entire stretch by walking, accompanied by representatives of residents’ associations, councillors representing different corporation wards, and officials of the NHAI.

Mr. Thomas said that service roads on the busy NH stretch were heavily encroached upon and being misused for illegal parking and dumping of abandoned vehicles.

In addition to culverts, the NHAI must urgently build drains on service roads to prevent waterlogging. The samity will also act as a check on dumping of garbage and septic tank waste into service roads, he said.